Some morning coastal showers possible Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Isaias continues to brush the east coast of Florida heading toward the Carolina’s late Monday and Tuesday morning.
With an onshore flow we can sometimes see a few showers set up in the Gulf and move into the Suncoast. We will see generally partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for storms near the coast in the morning and then a 40% chance for afternoon storms. The afternoon storms will generally be inland storms pushing toward the east coast of Florida.
The high on Monday will be near 90 degrees with a heat index ranging from 100-105 degrees beginning from noon through 6 p.m.
Tuesday look for a transition day with partly cloudy skies expected and a 40% chance for scattered storms.
Wednesday some tropical moisture moves back in and the rain chances jump to 60% with generally mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by scattered afternoon storms. The high will be in the low 90′s.
For the rest of the work week we will see elevated chances for late day storms through Friday.
