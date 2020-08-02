More than 7,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 487,132 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 62 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Sunday morning’s update.
481,668 of these total cases involve Florida residents.
7,084 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Saturday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals on the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,733 Residents: 8,641 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 92
Conditions and Care Deaths: 186 Hospitalizations* Residents: 548 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,008 (46%) Female: 4,472 (52%) Unknown/No data: 161 (<1%)
Race: Black: 772 (9%) White: 3,601 (42%) Other: 992 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 3,276 (38%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,025 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 2,645 (31%) Unknown/No Data: 3,971 (46%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,724 Residents: 5,673 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 51
Conditions and Care Deaths: 121 Hospitalizations* Residents: 351 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 2,579 (45%) Female: 2,970 (52%) Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)
Race: Black: 337 (6%) White: 2,257 (40%) Other: 440 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,639 (47%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 488 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,959 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,226 (57%)
It’s now another month of the pandemic. Of tests.. Of hospitalizations. Of mask ordinances and families mourning from a far.
July came with a lot of firsts including highest daily COVID deaths and highest number of cases reported in one day.
It also brought a spike in hospitalizations.
"A different class of patient. then what they saw in March and April. They're seeing people that skew a little younger," said DeSantis on July 2.
Saturday the state reported 8,000 people at the hospital with COVID. On the Suncoast there are 224.
Manatee County in July saw a more than 5-thousand case spike from 3,000 on July 1 to 8,600 on August 1.
56 people died between the same time frame.
Sarasota County increased cases by 4,000. 1,600 reported on July 1 and 5,600 on August 1.
There are 16 hot spots in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Zip code 34208 continues to lead on the Suncoast with more than 1500 cases recorded since March.
