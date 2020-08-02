Meals On Wheels is still in need of volunteers in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Meals On Wheels volunteers from delivering food to home bound residents, but they still need volunteers.
The separate non-profits in Englewood and North Port are experiencing a reduction in kitchen staff and drivers due to the virus.
When the pandemic hit, Meals On Wheels saw an increase in the need for assistance.
The organization relies on donations to help provide for those in need and right now the need is great.
If you’d like to help out, contact the Meals On Wheels in either location.
