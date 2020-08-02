1 killed in shooting involving Sarasota County deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a shooting involving a Sarasota County Deputy.
The shooting happened Sunday night at Corey Road and Dyer Lane. Deputies say they responded to the area for a report of a battery.
Before units arrived on scene, the suspect left the original incident location armed with a knife. After a short search of the area, deputies located the suspect on foot near the intersection of the two roads.
Deputies confronted the woman and say she brandished a knife. After ignoring verbal commands for the suspect to drop the knife, a taser was deployed to subdue her. As she continued to ignore instructions, deputies say, one of the officers fired their agency-issued weapon.
The deceased suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Adrean Stephenson. No one else was injured during the incident.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.