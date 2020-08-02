Isaias continues to skirt along east central Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Isaias is looking much more symmetrical today as the center stays just offshore of the east coast of Florida. It will continue to move NW to N through the day. As of the 11 a.m. advisory it is still a tropical storm and looks to stay that way as it heads to the NNW at 8 mph.
Winds are still at 65 sustained with gusts up to 75 mph. Those strong winds are mainly offshore of east Florida. It will send over a few convergent bands or lines of showers with some embedded thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some of the storms will have gusty winds with some brief periods of heavy rain. We will see winds out of the NE to N at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 outside the rain. The rain chance this afternoon is 60%.
There is a small craft advisory in effect for area waters through the night. Seas will be 2-4 feet with a moderate to choppy conditions. Winds out of the N at 15-20 kts.
A lake wind advisory is in effect for inland County Highlands. Winds could gust there up to 35 mph at times as Isaias brushes the east coast.
Tropical storm warnings are flying for much of the SE coast from Florida through South Carolina.
