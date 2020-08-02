Florida man arrested for allegedly striking a waitress twice while causing a disturbance at a restaurant

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly striking a waitress and disturbing the peace at a restaurant in Nokomis.
Deputies say on Friday they responded on scene at Pop’s Sunset Grill after receiving information about a disturbance. When they arrived, deputies say there was a large group of people standing around a small group of people that were holding Nicholas Schock, 36, down.
According to deputies, Schock entered the business screaming and using profanity and dressed down to no shirt and his pants were undone and exposing parts of his groin area.
Deputies say a waitress tried to prevent him from entering the restaurant, but he became even more disruptive and this caused other employees to have to assist with attempting to remove him from business.
According to deputies, as the situation continued to unfold, Schock approached the waitress and hit her twice. The first was a right handed swing that struck her on the left side of her face, and the second was a left handed swing that struck the right side of her face.
Reportedly, several employees and customers then detained him until law enforcement officers (LEO’s) arrived on the scene.
Deputies say the waitress who was hit lost consciousness after the strikes and had to be woken up by other people on the scene.
According to deputies, several employees and customers provided written and verbal statements to describe the incident.
According to LEO’s, one of the other employees said that when he approached Schock about his behavior prior to striking the waitress, Schock said that he was “going to kill everyone in the establishment” and shouted comments about the Aryan brotherhood and white supremacy.
Deputies say that another witness told them that she and her children saw the entire incident and the children were scared.
According to deputies, two of the children were crying and wanted to speak to them to help them calm down.
Deputies say they discovered video footage of Schock hitting the waitress twice and while they were on scene they were told that he also made comments about having a gun, but there was not a weapon found on scene.
Deputies placed Schock under arrest and he continued to yell as he was placed in the back seat of the patrol car.
