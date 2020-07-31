Yard waste collections to resume in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, Aug. 3, curbside collections of yard waste will resume in Sarasota County following a temporary suspension due to the staffing issues.
Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County may continue to self-haul their yard waste to the Central County Solid Waste Complex and will not be charged a fee* through Aug. 15, 2020.
Residents wishing to dispose of residential yard waste must call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 in advance to confirm residency, register for disposal and receive instructions about the disposal process.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.