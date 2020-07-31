Tampa teen charged in Twitter hacking case

Investigators say Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was the mastermind of the recent hack of Twitter. Clark was arrested in Tampa early on July 31. According to court documents, Clark stole the identities of prominent people, posted messages in their names directing victims to send Bitcoin to accounts associated with Clark, and reaped more than $100,000 in Bitcoin in just one day. As a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is difficult to track and recover if stolen in a scam.