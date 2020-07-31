Sarasota County voters urged to return vote-by-mail ballots promptly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is urging voters who have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the August 18 primary election to vote and return those ballots promptly so they are received in time to be counted.
The deadline to request ballots be mailed to them for this election is 5 p.m. Saturday, August 8.
To request a vote-by-mail ballot, a voter may call 941.861.8618, submit an online request at SarasotaVotes.com/VotebyMail or request by email to votebymail@SarasotaVotes.com and include your name, birth date and address where ballot should be mailed.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person to any of the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice or North Port. Voters may also drop ballots into secure vote-by-mail drop boxes now located in all three elections offices during normal business hours, and inside early voting locations during early voting dates and times, published at SarasotaVotes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.