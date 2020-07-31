In the path of Isaias? Commissioner Fried wants you to fill up your gas tanks

(WWSB)- Hurricane Isaias is now a Category 1 hurricane and now Florida’s agriculture commissioner wants Floridians to fill up their tanks.
Surges in consumer demand due to hurricanes can cause disruptions in Florida’s fuel distribution system. Early preparation by consumers will reduce the strain on fuel distribution, will ensure fuel is available as needed, and will reduce the cost of fuels which can increase due to sudden higher demand.
“With hurricane season well underway and with Hurricane Isaias tracking towards our east coast, Floridians should fuel up their vehicles and generators as far in advance as possible,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Preventing a sudden rush at the gas pump is key to ensuring everyone can access reasonably-priced fuel when they need it – so don’t wait any longer.”
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), the state agency that regulates and inspects Florida’s gas stations and fuel pumps, recommends the following:
- Keep at least one vehicle filled with gasoline once the earliest predictions indicate a storm may threaten your area
- Pre-purchase fuels (LP gas and gasoline) for generators ideally at the start of hurricane season – properly stored fuels will last at least six months, and can be transferred into a vehicle for use, should no emergency arise
- Agriculture producers should get their farm on their fuel supplier’s priority reactivation list
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.