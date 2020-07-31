Isaias to impact Florida over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The forecast over the weekend will be determined how close the center of Isaias will get to Central Florida.
Out ahead of the cyclone we can expect some drying as air subsides out ahead of the storm. This will limit the rain to only 30% for some late day showers and isolated thunderstorms moving quickly to the east southeast.
Look for mostly sunny skies during the morning on Saturday and then some partly cloudy skies later in the day. The high will be in the mid 90′s.
Saturday night expect increasing cloudiness along with winds. Winds will be out of the NE at 15 mph with some higher gusts at times. The rain chance will increase to 60% late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The low will be in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies along with a few lines of showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 60%. Winds out of the NNE at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.
By Monday the storm will be well to our NE and we should begin to see typical scattered storms once again with highs in the low 90′s.
All during the work week the rain chances will remain high with scattered storms and highs near 90.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.