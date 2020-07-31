Homicide investigation underway in Manatee County following shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Manatee County sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a shooting Thursday night.
The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. at the Lockwood Apartments. The caller said a man was lying on the ground after several shots were fired.
The witness tells deputies that she observed suspicious activity shortly before hearing gunshots, ran outside, located the victim and tried to provide CPR with no effect as the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect, described as a black male approximately 5'7 with a thin build, fled the scene in a tan or silver small vehicle - traveling west through the complex, towards 53rd Ave.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO Homicide Tip Line at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2519 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIP
