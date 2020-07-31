FDOH confirms more than 9,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 480,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 179 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Saturday morning’s update.
474,621 of these total cases involve Florida residents.
7,022 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Friday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals on the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,655 Residents: 8,563 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 92
Conditions and Care Deaths: 185 Hospitalizations* Residents: 542 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,982 (47%) Female: 4,425 (52%) Unknown/No data: 156 (<1%)
Race: Black: 763 (9%) White: 3,554 (42%) Other: 967 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 3,279 (38%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,999 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 2,621 (31%) Unknown/No Data: 3,943 (46%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,672 Residents: 5,619 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 53
Conditions and Care Deaths: 121 Hospitalizations* Residents: 347 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 2,560 (46%) Female: 2,934 (52%) Unknown/No data: 125 (<1%)
Race: Black: 326 (6%) White: 2,232 (40%) Other: 431 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,630 (47%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 485 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,935 (34%) Unknown/No Data: 3,199 (57%)
