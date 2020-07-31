DOH reports 257 new deaths in the state

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms 470,386 positive COVID-19 cases across the state.
For the fourth day in a row, the DOH has reported 257 new cases. The number of resident deaths has reached 6,843, an increase of 257 new reported deaths. New deaths don’t necessarily reflect that all the cases passed away in 24 hours. It only means that the cause of death has been sent to the Department of Health.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 8,517 Residents: 8,425 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 92
Conditions and Care Deaths: 182 Hospitalizations* Residents: 534 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,931 (47%) Female: 4,348 (52%) Unknown/No data: 146 (<1%)
Race: Black: 733 (9%) White: 3,452 (41%) Other: 917 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 3,323 (39%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,938 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 2,525 (30%) Unknown/No Data: 3,962 (47%)
