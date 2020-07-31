DOH reports 257 new deaths in the state

DOH reports 257 new deaths in the state
(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | July 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 11:17 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms 470,386 positive COVID-19 cases across the state.

For the fourth day in a row, the DOH has reported 257 new cases. The number of resident deaths has reached 6,843, an increase of 257 new reported deaths. New deaths don’t necessarily reflect that all the cases passed away in 24 hours. It only means that the cause of death has been sent to the Department of Health.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 8,517   Residents: 8,425   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 92

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 182   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 534     Non-Residents: 6

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 3,931  (47%)   Female: 4,348 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 146 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 733  (9%)   White: 3,452  (41%)   Other: 917  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,323  (39%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,938  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,525  (30%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,962  (47%)  

