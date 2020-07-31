Death of North Port woman attributed to natural causes

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - A woman reported missing in May died of natural causes, the North Port Sun reports.
A neighbor reported Theresa Anne Williams missing to the North Port Police on May 3 after no one had seen her..
Police searched the woods near her apartment complex, but didn’t recover Williams’ body for more than two and a half weeks later, in some thick brush several yards from her home.
North Port police said there were no signs of foul play. And there were no indications how Williams got to the spot where she was found.
Sarasota County Medical Examiner Russell Vega said the cause of death is unspecified natural causes, with underlying conditions, chronic schizophrenia and seizure disorder.
