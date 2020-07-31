Attorney General Ashley Moody expands price gouging hotline as Hurricane Isaias approaches parts of Florida

“It’s important that Floridians take steps now to prepare for a potential strike by Hurricane Isaias and I’m expanding my Price Gouging Hotline to receive reports of extreme price increases on important items needed to be prepared. It’s important for consumers to know that there are now multiple emergency declarations in Florida—including one for Isaias and one statewide for COVID-19,” said Moody. “Essential commodities for each event may differ, but it is against the law for sellers to use an emergency to rip off Floridians, and we will work in real-time to ensure consumers can obtain these items at a fair price to protect their property and families. If you see potential price gouging, please report it immediately so we can take swift action to stop any potentially unlawful activity.”