No injuries reported after car crashes into animal clinic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Speed is being blamed for causing an early morning single-vehicle crash in Manatee County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the sedan was traveling north on 26th Street at a high rate of speed. Troopers say the driver lost control of the car, crossed the center lane and travelled off the road. The car clipped a utility pole, turned on its top and crashed into the the side of the Suncoast Animal Clinic.
A child in the car was properly restrained and no injuries were reported. All animals inside the clinic were fine as well.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.