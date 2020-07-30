More CARES Act assistance available for residents of the City of Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second round of Manatee CARES Act funding assistance will be made available for individuals who have experienced financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and need help paying overdue rent or mortgage.
In June, hundreds of Manatee County residents applied for funding through the Housing Assistance Program.
The second round of CARES Act assistance opens the eligibility to include residents of the City of Bradenton. There are fewer application requirements for CARES Act funding for the second round.
The application window is Aug. 6 - 20, or once there are 500 completed applications. Leaders will go over the new individual funding application requirements during a virtual meeting Friday at 9 a.m.
- Join through Zoom with this link (watch and participate)
- Dial (888) 788-0099 and enter Webinar ID 854 1570 4181 (listen and participate)
