Florida hits another record spike with 253 new deaths reported

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says new COVID deaths hit a new record Thursday.
The DOH is reporting 9,956 new positive tests hitting 461,379 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has also reached 6,586 deaths, an increase of 253 cases since Wednesday.
The spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Wednesday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 8,337 Residents: 8,247 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 90
Conditions and Care Deaths: 176 Hospitalizations* Residents: 512 Non-Residents: 5
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,842 (47%) Female: 4,258 (52%) Unknown/No data: 147 (<1%)
Race: Black: 707 (9%) White: 3,356 (41%) Other: 876 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 3,308 (40%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,851 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 2,450 (30%) Unknown/No Data: 3,946 (48%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 5,443 Residents: 5,392 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 51
Conditions and Care Deaths: 119 Hospitalizations* Residents: 342 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,463 (46%) Female: 2,811 (52%) Unknown/No data: 118 (<1%)
Race: Black: 312 (6%) White: 2,163 (40%) Other: 405 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,512 (47%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 471 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,874 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,047 (57%)
