Florida hits another record spike with 253 new deaths reported

Florida hits another record spike with 253 new deaths reported
(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | July 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:24 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says new COVID deaths hit a new record Thursday.

The DOH is reporting 9,956 new positive tests hitting 461,379 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has also reached 6,586 deaths, an increase of 253 cases since Wednesday.

The spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Wednesday’s totals.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 8,337   Residents: 8,247   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 90

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 176   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 512     Non-Residents: 5

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 3,842  (47%)   Female: 4,258 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 147 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 707  (9%)   White: 3,356  (41%)   Other: 876  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,308  (40%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,851  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,450  (30%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,946  (48%) 

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 5,443   Residents: 5,392   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 51

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 119   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 342     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 2,463  (46%)   Female: 2,811 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 118 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 312  (6%)   White: 2,163  (40%)   Other: 405  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,512  (47%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 471  (9%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,874  (35%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,047  (57%) 

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.