First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Isaias track moves to the east

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the last day the organization of Isaias has improved and it’s track has shifted east. The next few days will feature high pressure building over the Suncoast and rain chances remaining very low with our weather having no influence from the tropical storm until the weekend. Without the rain we get the heat. Day time highs will be close to the mid 90′s near the coast and upper 90′s well inland with even high heat indexes. Clouds and rain showers will lower the temperatures as we move into the weekend.
The weekend forecast is still highly dependent on the eventual track of Isaias. It is very possible, even likely, that the eventual track of the storm will change, as it has over the last 24 hours. In fact, currently the cone of uncertainty for the tropical storm track no longer includes at least half of the Suncoast due to the shift in the global model tracks to the east. The storm will move over the mountainous regions of Hispaniola today which could impact the storm structure. After the storm emerges into the Atlantic side of Hispaniola the future track should have a higher confidence.
