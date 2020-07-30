First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Isaias track moves to the east

The weekend forecast is still highly dependent on the eventual track of Isaias. It is very possible, even likely, that the eventual track of the storm will change, as it has over the last 24 hours. In fact, currently the cone of uncertainty for the tropical storm track no longer includes at least half of the Suncoast due to the shift in the global model tracks to the east. The storm will move over the mountainous regions of Hispaniola today which could impact the storm structure. After the storm emerges into the Atlantic side of Hispaniola the future track should have a higher confidence.