25-year-old man arrested for allegedly videotaping underage girl changing clothes at the beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have taken a 25-year-old man into custody for allegedly filming an underage girl while she was changing her clothes at the beach.
Deputies say Brandon Bucci was seen by witnesses putting his cellphone on the ground at the edge of the outdoor changing room while a 16-year-old girl was undressing out of her bathing suit and she was nude.
According to deputies, Bucci was confronted by the girl’s mother and a nearby witness to the situation.
Reportedly, Bucci then ran into the men’s bathroom at the beach where he locked himself until deputies arrived.
His cellphone was taken into custody for evidence along with photos of Bucci that deputies say came from one of the witnesses.
Bucci was placed under arrest and transported to the Manatee County Jail.
