SMH honored as a “standout” hospital in report published by U.S. News and World Report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) has earned a perfect 10 in the U.S. News Study of “standout” hospitals.
SMH ranked number one hospital in the region, and also considered a standout among 37 hospitals in the nation for earning top ratings in all evaluated conditions and procedures.
This is out of more than 4,000 hospitals that were evaluated, but this isn’t the first time that SMH has ranked number one.
CEO, David Verinder, said “I cannot recognize our physicians, nurses, leadership team and entire staff enough.”
