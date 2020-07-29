SCSO jail deputies resign from positions amid investigation appearing to show them falsifying time cards

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota County Deputies could face criminal charges after an investigation appeared to show the two falsifying time cards for hours they never work.
Both Corey Gilley and Christian Williams resigned from their positions after Sgt. Joseph Mitchell caught some inconsistencies on their time cards. Surveillance video and cell phone records showed that the deputies had falsely claimed they were working on several occasions between May 14 and June 10, reads the report.
Gilley claimed a total of 20.76 hours and Williams claimed 8.8 hours.
The two men could face theft charges. Neither gave a statement upon their resignation.
