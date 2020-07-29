Sarasota County asking for input from local non-profits regarding CRF/ CARES Act funds

By ABC7 Staff | July 29, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 2:36 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The local non-profit community in Sarasota County is being asked to provide input on how federal CARES Act funding should be distributed.

The Sarasota County Health and Human Services is asking non-profits to fill out a survey and participate in two virtual training assistance sessions on Thursday and Friday.

The sessions are meant to help guide local non-profits with identifying and documenting their need for relief funding.

According to a press release from Sarasota County Government, the CARES Act will allow Sarasota County to be eligible to receive $75.7 million through CRF funding.

Those funds will be available in the following four categories:

  • Safety and Security
  • Health and Medical
  • Food, Water and Shelter
  • Economic Recovery

Registration is required, and the deadline to fill out a survey is August 6th.

For more details, visit the Sarasota County Government website.

