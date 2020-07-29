Officials investigating North Port officer-involved shooting

Officers with the North Port Police Department responded around 8:30 p.m. to 1901 Mossy Oak Drive for a report of a man making suicidal threats and possible gunshots. When police arrived on scene, they located the suspect in the driveway of his residence. The suspect reached for a handgun in his waistband and pointed it at two officers, causing them to fire their agency-issued weapons. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.