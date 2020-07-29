Officials investigating North Port officer-involved shooting

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night involving the North Port Police Department.
Officers with the North Port Police Department responded around 8:30 p.m. to 1901 Mossy Oak Drive for a report of a man making suicidal threats and possible gunshots. When police arrived on scene, they located the suspect in the driveway of his residence. The suspect reached for a handgun in his waistband and pointed it at two officers, causing them to fire their agency-issued weapons. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is identified as 47-year-old Howard Owens. Next of kin has been notified. Preliminary investigation revealed Owens previously stated he wanted officers to shoot him and threatened to use a firearm to force them to do so. No one else was injured during the incident.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.