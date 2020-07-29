Man sentenced to eight years in prison for scheming to defraud family owned business in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison with 22 years of probation to follow for defrauding Geier’s Sausage Kitchen in Sarasota.
The crime was committed in July of 2019 by David Diciesare, 42. He was charged with Scheme to Defraud in the amount of $50,000, which is a first-degree felony. The crime was investigated by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Diciesare was viewed as a trusted employee at the business where he was responsible for managing the warehouse.
Reportedly, the family began to notice a significant reduction in revenue in 2018, but they could not figure out why this was happening.
According to deputies, an accountant discovered more than 90 checks that were written out to Diciesare that totaled out to be $98,297.92.
Upon further investigation, SCSO discovered that Diciesare paid himself an additional $150,000 using a mobile payment app.
Diciesare pleaded no contest to the charge and requested supervision, but the federal judge who oversaw the case didn’t feel that he warranted a departure and sentenced him to prison.
“This is a multi-generational business that was nearly went bankrupt as a result of this crime,” prosecutor, Andrew van Sickle said. “The family sacrificed everything to keep the business afloat, yet Diciesare continued to take money each and every day from his employer and family friend. This was a devastating economic crime that not only affected the family but also fellow employees. I sincerely hope the business will recover and remain a landmark in Sarasota.”
