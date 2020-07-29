Florida to close state-run testing sites due to potential Tropical Storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed starting Friday due to the potential for severe weather from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said state officials are keeping a close eye on the storm, which could potentially become Tropical Storm Isaias.
On the Suncoast, testing sites at the UTC Mall, RL Taylor Center and Lincoln Park in Palmetto will shut down. The sites will re-open once damage is evaluated and could vary from site to site.
