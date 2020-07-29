FLDOE approves Manatee Schools’ re-opening plan

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Education has approved Manatee County Schools re-opening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
K-12 Chancellor of Public Schools Jacob Oliva messaged school officials Tuesday night with the message.
“I am pleased to report that the plan you submitted provides each of the required assurances,” Oliva wrote in the email. “As such, your reopening plan is approved, effective immediately.”
Superintendent Saunders released a statement on the approval.
“We have been working hard for months to provide a plan to our students, parents and employees that would not only meet the state’s requirements, but also provide options that address the different needs expressed by all of our stakeholders,” Saunders said. “I want to thank all of the parents, employees and citizens who sent more than 26,000 responses during our reopening plans survey, and all of our principals, teachers and support staff for their hard work in making these plans possible.”
