First Alert Weather: Eyes on the Caribbean as a tropical system may bring a tropical storm to Florida

Isaias will be the name of the next tropical storm and the Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the Leeward Islands will likely get that name later today. There is a high certainty that the system will impact Puerto Rico, Haiti/Dominican Republic, and the other northern Caribbean Islands with tropical storm winds and life threatening rains. How strong the storm will be and where it will be going once it leaves the islands on Thursday into Friday are questions filled with uncertainty at this time. A better handle on the track of the storm will come into focus by tomorrow and that will impact the forecast for the Suncoast. At this point Suncoast residents should continue to monitor the forecast and, if you have not already done so, have your family’s seasonal tropical weather plan in order.