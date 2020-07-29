Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases being reported at multiple long-term care facilities on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases are being reported at multiple long-term care facilities on the Suncoast.
The Pines of Sarasota has 20 residents with the virus and seven staff members. The Pines released a statement in regards to these positive cases which can be read below.
Heron East has 11 residents with COVID-19, 12 positive residents transferred out and two of them infected staff members.
State data shows Manatee River Assisted Living has 14 positive residents and five positive staff members.
Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has 12 positive residents, 16 positive residents transferred out and one infected staff member.
