Blake Medical Center receives certification as a comprehensive stroke center

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Blake Medical Center is the first hospital in Manatee County to receive certification as a comprehensive stroke center.
“We are excited to be the very first and only certified Comprehensive Stroke Center in Manatee County,” says Randy Currin, President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Medical Center.
“Our program provides compassionate, specialized care and treatment for any type of stroke. This eliminates potential transfer needs for specialized stroke care, thereby allowing Manatee County residents to remain close to home regardless of the neurological condition requiring acute treatment. “Blake Medical Center is proud to provide the most complete neurological program in the county.”
The certification signifies the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events.
Chief Medical Officer, Mitchell Rubinstein, says this validates the effort that has gone into the program and to ensure the health and safety of patients.
