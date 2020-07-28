Venice High School orientation postponed, could be held virtually

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School freshman and new-to-school orientation session set for August 6, has been postponed and may be held virtually.
A drive-thru pickup for yearbooks took place on on Monday through Wednesday of last week.
Sarasota County Schools has recently decided school will not start as scheduled originally. Because of COVID-19, the first day of school for students is August 31.
Right now, face coverings are going to be required when on campus, buses or at other school-sponsored activities.
