Venice High School orientation postponed, could be held virtually

Venice High School Orientation Postponed
By ABC7 Staff | July 28, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 10:11 AM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School freshman and new-to-school orientation session set for August 6, has been postponed and may be held virtually.

A drive-thru pickup for yearbooks took place on on Monday through Wednesday of last week.

Sarasota County Schools has recently decided school will not start as scheduled originally. Because of COVID-19, the first day of school for students is August 31.

Right now, face coverings are going to be required when on campus, buses or at other school-sponsored activities.

