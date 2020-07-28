Suncoast motorcycle Facebook group remembers lost members

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In June, Herbert and Kristine Baird were riding together on a motorcycle and were killed in a crash on I-75 near Clark Road after struck.
The Baird’s were members of the West Coast Florida Riders Facebook Group.
On Monday, members of the Facebook group went on a “memorial ride” to honor the lives of Herbert and Baird. They rode on their motorcycles to the crash site that claimed their lives.
The group says they want to “raise awareness in their memory for no drunk driving”.
The driver was allegedly driving drunk at the time of the crash.
