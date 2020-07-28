Sheriff: Woman killed, man injured in music video shooting

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Florida man is accused of fatally shooting a woman and critically injuring a man as they were filming a music video.
The shooting happened early Monday near Tampa. Sheriff’s officials say the woman died at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the shooting was unprovoked.
It happened as a group of people gathered along an easement to a road to film the video. Later in the morning they arrested Jordan Jamie Silver.
He’s charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder. The names of the victims haven’t been released.
