MCSO deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy that was last seen at his home in Bradenton on Monday night.
Deputies say Wilson Ramirez-Zelaya left his home in the 300 block of 34th Avenue Drive East around 9:50 p.m. and he said to family members that he wanted to harm himself.
Ramirez-Zelaya is Hispanic, stands at five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last observed wearing a blue t-shirt, tan shorts and red shoes. He is considered endangered at this time.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.