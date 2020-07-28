Many parents in Sarasota & Manatee Counties want to send their kids back to campus for classes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large percentage of parents in both Manatee and Sarasota Counties indicated that they want their children go back to brick and mortar school next month.
A breakdown provided by the Sarasota County School District shows a little more than half of parents in the district (24,355) gave responses:
- 67% of parents picked option 1 to have their child return to school in person.
- 26% of parents picked option 2 for their child to be enrolled full-time remotely at his/her school.
- 7% of parents picked option 3 to enroll their child in Sarasota Virtual School.
District representatives say they have approximately 43,900 students in Sarasota County.
School is slated to begin in Sarasota County on Monday, August 31.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks on school grounds.
In Manatee County a school by school breakdown was provided to ABC 7 by the school district:
Last week the Manatee County School district released a video showing parents what the school year might look like during the pandemic ahead of their decisions.
The 2020-2021 school year in Manatee County is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17.
