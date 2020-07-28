Florida Union calls for online classes at colleges and universities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s largest faculty union has called on Governor Ron DeSantis and state education officials to order higher-education institutions to use remote learning through the fall.
Faculty members across the state are concerned that the re-opening plans of many universities and colleges have “too many shortcomings” related to the health and safety of students and staff.
The State University System’s Board of Governors approved the reopening plans of each of the state’s 12 universities in late June.
Most university plans include offering a mix of online education and face-to-face classes.
However, many are concerned that institutions have not revised or updated their plans since late June, when the pandemic was tamer that it is right now.
