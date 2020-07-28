First Alert Weather: Mostly inland storms today and we watch the tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues to bring us a modified west wind pattern for today. The high will cause winds to be light and variable and out of the southwest by afternoon. The southwest wind will push the sea breeze inland and cause thunderstorms to build in the second half of the afternoon. Most of the storms will die out in inland locations but a few of the storms could back-build near the coast in the evening hours. This pattern will repeat itself for the next few days with minor variations. The high may lift north tomorrow and storm activity could occur a bit later in the day. As the high builds less rain is expected for the end of the work week.