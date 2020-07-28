First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with mostly inland storms today as Tropical Storms Warnings go up in the Caribbean.

By Friday some questions start to pop up in the forecast due to several unknowns. The Hurricane Center is watching a cluster of storms in the Caribbean. Advisories are now being issued for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This classification is given to a storm which may intensify and strike land as require a warning or watch, but has not yet formed. The official track lifts the storm as Tropical Storm Isaias into the Bahamas by the weekend. On this general path it is possible that it could be close to Florida by the weekend. There are many hurtles for the system to get past before any significant strengthening is possible and the track has a low confidence at this time. In any event, it is likely that it will pump additional moisture into some part of Florida by early next week. However, adding to the low confidence forecast, a stronger storm off the Atlantic coast could dry us out. It is important to keep updated on this one.