FDOH reports new single-day high of 216 COVID-19 related fatalities for Florida in Wednesday morning’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 451,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 216 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Wednesday morning’s update.
The 216 new COVID-19 related fatalities is a record for the state in terms of single-day numbers for the statewide COVID-19 death toll, and it comes just day after the state FDOH reported the state’s previous single day high of 186.
446,251 of these total cases involve Florida residents.
6,333 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Tuesday’s totals.
Workers have also processed 3,531,721 total tests. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to remind Floridians that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for almost two weeks now.
DeSantis is scheduled to host a roundtable discussion on Wednesday regarding COVID-19 and education in Florida at 12:30 p.m.
On the Suncoast:
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 8,187 Residents: 8,098 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 89
Conditions and Care Deaths: 173 Hospitalizations* Residents: 511 Non-Residents: 5
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 3,777 (47%) Female: 4,173 (52%) Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)
Race: Black: 692 (9%) White: 3,289 (41%) Other: 833 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 3,284 (41%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,804 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 2,403 (30%) Unknown/No Data: 3,891 (48%)
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 5,349 Residents: 5,298 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 51
Conditions and Care Deaths: 116 Hospitalizations* Residents: 337 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 2,425 (46%) Female: 2,752 (52%) Unknown/No data: 121 (<1%)
Race: Black: 297 (6%) White: 2,119 (40%) Other: 397 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 2,485 (47%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 462 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,822 (34%) Unknown/No Data: 3,014 (57%)
ABC7 is learning of more errors in The Florida Department of Health’s tracking of COVID-19 in the state.
Just two weeks ago, FDOH admitted that some labs across the state were not reporting negative results, making our overall positivity rate in the state, very high. Now, there’s been an inaccurate positivity rate percentage in children under 18 years old.
Every week, The Florida Department of Health releases a pediatric report to give a better understanding of how many children in our community have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the percentage they released last week was a shock, as it went from 14% to 31.1% of all kids testing being infected.
That incredibly high number was actually wrong. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate for children is currently still 14 percent.
State health officials blamed a computer mistake for the incorrect reporting.
