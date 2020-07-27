Teen struck by lightning in Siesta Key taken off ventilator

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Texas teen who was struck by lightning on Siesta Key Beach is slowly improving, family members tell ABC7.
14-year-old Jacob Brewer was struck while on the beach almost two weeks ago. Doctors told the family that the lightning traveled through the teen’s chest and exited out of his foot.
Jacob’s mother says that a local student and a Sarasota County deputy performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital. The teen has suffered burns and has gone through surgery to repair cuts made by physicians to increase circulation. Brewer will no longer need skin grafts. His family members say that he was taken off the ventilator overnight Sunday.
Jacob suffered burns and is expected to have surgery sometime on Tuesday to repair cuts that were made by physicians to increase circulation.
“Jacob is doing good. He got off the ventilator last night. It was very scary but he’s doing it! He’s breathing on his own,” reads a post from his mother.
If you would like to donate to the family’s medical costs, you can do so by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.