School District of Manatee County celebrating Class of 2020 this week with graduation ceremonies

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is celebrating the class of 2020 this week with graduation ceremonies that will be held at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
On Monday, Southeast High School seniors will have their chance to walk across the stage.
On Tuesday, Braden River High School and Manatee High School graduates will be able to walk across the stage.
This will be followed by Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto and Bayshore High Schools.
