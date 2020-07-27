Man arrested in connection with Sarasota burglary spree

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of lawn equipment thefts.
Michael Hammond is facing multiple charges after detectives identified him from pawn shop records. Investigators say Hammond was seen in the same area on July 11 attempting to take a hedge trimmer from a maintenance shed. A search of local pawn records revealed Hammond recently sold multiple power tools and other lawn equipment including those previously reported stolen.
He was taken into custody on Thursday outside MoneyPro Pawn on Bee Ridge Road. At the time of his arrest, Hammond was in possession of power tools later determined to be stolen the day prior from a work vehicle parked in the Meadows.
During an interview, he admitted to committing several burglaries in the area.
Hammond is charged with five counts of Burglary, two counts of Grand Theft, two counts of Dealing in Stolen Property, and two counts of Providing False Ownership Information. He remains in custody today at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on $48,500 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
