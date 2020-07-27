First Alert Weather: Pattern shift bring hot and humid weather to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today the Suncoast will transition to the west wind pattern that you may recall we had several week ago. This summer weather pattern favors a coastal shower in the morning or early afternoon before the storms move inland and grow larger in the afternoon and evening. As we transition today, our winds start out of the south and then become more southwest by later in the day. The pattern will become reinforced by high pressure building over the Suncoast and further reducing the rain chances by mid-week. Without the cooling rains there will be more hours of heating and day-time high temperatures will rise. The southwest wind wind will also blow over the Gulf and onto land and thereby increase humidity. The combination of higher heat, increasing moisture and lower rain chances will drive up the “feels like” temperatures by late mid-week.
In the Atlantic we are tracking a large cluster of storms that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 90% chance for developing into a tropical system. Over the week it will drift west and impact the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday. Most long range models tend to keep the system in the Atlantic waters. We have in interest in know the location and strength of the system later this week.
