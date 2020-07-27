Car catches fire after candle burning inside falls over and ignites papers

Car catches fire from lit candle (Source: Charlotte County Fire & EMS)
By ABC7 Staff | July 27, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 3:54 PM

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews with Charlotte County put out a car fire Monday at a Culver’s restaurant in Murdock. According to Fire and EMS, when crews arrived the car was in flames.

The driver told the firefighters a fragrant candle he was burning inside the car tipped over onto some papers and ignited the blaze. The driver stopped the car outside of the restaurant and ran for a trash can to fill with water to pour on the fire, but by the time he got back to the car it was engulfed.

The car was a complete loss and no injuries reported, but firefighters want to remind motorists not to drive with a burning candle in your car.

