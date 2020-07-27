Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County issues statement on Palmetto closure

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County has released a statement following the recent closure of the Palmetto Boys & Girls Club.
Officials learned that staff and club members at the Palmetto branch were possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The statement reads as follows:
“Safety is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County and we are doing everything possible to keep children and our staff protected from the COVID-19 virus. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 we learned that staff and Club members may have been exposed to the virus at the Palmetto Club. After consultation with Manatee County Health Department, and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the Club in order to deep clean the facility.
Some of the precautions all of our Clubs continue to take to prevent spread of COVID-19 include screening all individuals prior to entry, keeping children socially distanced and in the same group each day, frequent handwashing, masks worn by both adults and children while inside the facility, and cleaning of areas before another group uses the space.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County is one of the only resources available to provide essential services at no charge for many families in our community since schools were closed earlier this year, thanks to the generosity of support from our donors. We are monitoring the situation diligently and will continue to operate as long as we are able to provide a safe environment for young people. As always, we place the safety of our youth and staff at the highest level.”
Operations are continuing at other local boys and girls clubs in the Suncoast.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.