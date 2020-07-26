Deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man last seen in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for an 82-year-old man that has been reported missing after last being seen in Sarasota on Sunday.
Deputies say Alfred Cher Jr., was last observed in 5500 block of Chanteclaire around 2:00 p.m. when he drove away in his vehicle, a 2011 white Hyundai Sonata with a Florida tag that reads ‘1HGN25.'
Reportedly, Cher has a history of Alzheimer’s.
Cher is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact SCSO at 941-861-4260 or 941-861-4900. An anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at their website.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.