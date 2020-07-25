State & Federal Moratorium on evictions scheduled to end soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Federal pandemic relief is scheduled to end in six days. Which means this week is the last week Flordians will receive their $600 federal unemployment benefit. Many recipients say the $2,400 a month is a saving grace during this unemployment crisis. There’s still no word regarding an extension of the benefit by Congress.
Lawmakers are talking about another potential relief package, However, that may not be enough for Americans who are having a tough time making ends meet.
“Can I tell you that there is firm agreement between the White House, and Republicans, and both parties and both chambers? No, not yet. But I do think we all feel the importance of it and I’m optimistic we’ll end up with something,” said Rep. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana.
Next Friday, the federal moratorium on evictions, provided by the last federal relief, is set to expire after four months. In addition, next Saturday, the state’s temporary halt on evictions is also scheduled to be lifted.
A real estate attorney tells ABC7 the communication between landlords and tenants is key. The attorney says the worst thing you can do right now is avoid the issue because you’ll have to find a way to pay eventually.
“If you don’t have the money, work something out. Say look I don’t have the money but I will be out in a week or I’ll be out in ten days. Or if I give you something, can I stay two weeks? said Alyssa Nohren, a real estate attorney for Icard Merrill.
Nohren says there is help available for tenants and landlords.
“Don’t stick your head in the sand. Go to legal aide. They know where to apply for that money. They know where to direct you to places like turning point,” said Nohren.
While the state moratorium is set to expire next Saturday August 1st, it’s hard to say what will happen. In recent months, Governor DeSantis has extended the executive order just hours before it expires. No word on if it will happen again this time around.
“The language of the moratorium some people think it just delays a writ of possession,” said Nohren.“Any notices that have been served while the moratorium is in effect, I would argue, is not valid. Is not good,” said Nohren.
Nohren says she doesn’t think we will see anything like we saw in the 2008 housing crisis. Although, she says ramifications wont be seen for a few months
