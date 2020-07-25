Robert “Bob” Sweat, the long-time Manatee Elections Supervisor dies at age 82

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Bradenton City Councilman and long-time Manatee County Elections Supervisor Robert (Bob) Sweat has died.
Sweat, a long time civil servant, died on Wednesday at age 82. Upon his retirement in 2012, sweat had served 28 years as County Elections Supervisor and had overseen the office during the contentious 2000 presidential election.
Manatee County had no issues when it came to counting ballots that year, but the same couldn’t be said for other Florida counties in a hotly-contested election that made the terms “hanging chad” and “dimple chad” part of the American political lexicon.
Republican George W. Bush ultimately won the White House over his Democratic opponent (then-Vice President) Al Gore, after the U.S. Supreme Court settled the Florida recount dispute.
Sweat is survived by is wife Sue, his daughters, and their families.
