First Alert Weather: Showers likely again tomorrow as we watch the tropics next week

Long range computer models have been consistent with developing a wave in the far Atlantic tropical ocean.The hurricane center has been watching this wave for several days and is increasing the chance for tropical formation to 70% over a 5 day period. some models will take this system and turn it northward over the Caribbean and direct it’s path to the near coastal Atlantic, close to Florida, in about 8 to 10 days. Now that is a long way off and lots can happen but this wave will be one to watch next week.