First Alert Weather: Showers likely again tomorrow as we watch the tropics next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hanna pulls away from Florida and make landfall in Texas as a 90mph hurricane. An upper level low moves across Florida tomorrow as winds turn south and moisture increases in the air. This will bring good afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorm chances again tomorrow and Monday.After that a ridge of high pressure will build in and reduce our mid-week rain chances and drier air will keep them low into the weekend. Temperatures will rise and mid 90′s in a few locations will not be out of the question.
Long range computer models have been consistent with developing a wave in the far Atlantic tropical ocean.The hurricane center has been watching this wave for several days and is increasing the chance for tropical formation to 70% over a 5 day period. some models will take this system and turn it northward over the Caribbean and direct it’s path to the near coastal Atlantic, close to Florida, in about 8 to 10 days. Now that is a long way off and lots can happen but this wave will be one to watch next week.
